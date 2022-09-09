Michelle O’Neill urges people to be ‘respectful’ following Queen’s death

Michelle O’Neill urges people to be ‘respectful’ following Queen’s death

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said the Queen’s family were grieving (Peter Morrison/PA)

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 17:01
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has appealed for people to be respectful following the death of the British Queen.

Ms O’Neill made her comments after being asked about reports of footage on social media which appeared to show a cavalcade of cars and fireworks being lit in apparent celebration following the Queen’s death.

Some graffiti had also appeared on walls in Derry mocking the news.

At the end of the day, she may have been the Queen of England but she was also a mother, a grandmother, I think people should be very respectful

Ms O’Neill said: “This is a time for everybody to be respectful.

“Queen Elizabeth has died, there is a family that is mourning her loss.

“At the end of the day, she may have been the Queen of England but she was also a mother, a grandmother, I think people should be very respectful.

“Queen Elizabeth has died, her family are grieving.”

Asked about jokes about the death of the Queen on social media, Ms O’Neill said: “The British people, people from a unionist identity here are grieving her loss and I think everybody should be very respectful of that and not engage in anything that is anything other than respectful.

“I don’t think its appropriate for anybody to be engaged in any kind of jokey-type behaviour, someone has died and I think it’s important that we are all respectful.”

Read More

‘There was a huge amount of nerves:’ Behind the scenes of Queen Elizabeth’s Cork visit

More in this section

Status Yellow rain warning for Sunday as Atlantic hurricanes cause unpredictable weather  Status Yellow rain warning for Sunday as Atlantic hurricanes cause unpredictable weather 
File Photo Leaving Cert Exams Begin This Wednesday. Surge in suspected cheating in Leaving Cert as SEC 'permanently withholds' results from 62 students
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Electric Picnic assault leaves man hospitalised  Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Electric Picnic assault leaves man hospitalised 
queenUlsterSocialPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Irish Government announcement on defence forces funding

Taxing energy firms' profits among proposals brought forward by EU energy ministers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices