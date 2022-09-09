Status Yellow rain warning for Sunday as Atlantic hurricanes cause unpredictable weather 

Status Yellow rain warning for Sunday as Atlantic hurricanes cause unpredictable weather 

The rain warning for Sunday comes into effect in the early morning and remains until midnight. File picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 18:00
Eimer McAuley

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for the whole of Ireland for the entirety of Sunday. 

The warning comes as two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean continue to cause unpredictable rainfall. Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says that conditions are ripe for spot flooding.

"Unfortunately forecasters aren't exactly aware where we will see the heaviest rainfall as hurricanes are making it hard to pinpoint, but it looks like it will be heaviest in the south and the east," he explained. 

Prior to Sunday, tonight is to be mainly dry with areas of mist and fog forming overnight. 

Saturday looks to be a mostly dry day as well, with a few scattered showers as the day progresses. It will remain warm, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. 

However, Saturday night will see heavy rainfall as clouds will thicken from the South, with the heaviest rain falling in Munster and Connacht before dawn.

The warning for Sunday comes into effect in the early morning and remains until midnight. 

"High amounts of rainfall may cause some disruption and spot flooding, with highest amounts in mountainous areas," Met Éireann have said in their forecast. 

