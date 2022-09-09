Half of adults who develop  schizophrenia had attended CAMHS services 

Half of adults who develop  schizophrenia had attended CAMHS services 

Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder affect about 65m people worldwide and are usually diagnosed in early to mid adulthood.

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 14:30
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Breakthrough research involving a team from University College Dublin has found that half of people who developed schizophrenia or bipolar disorder as an adult had attended Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), sparking hopes that more earlier intervention could prevent or predict such conditions later in life.

The research paper looks at data from the CAMHS in Finland, with lead author Dr Ian Kelleher, Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Associate Professor at the UCD School of Medicine, admitting that the results were "contrary to expectations".

"Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder affect about 65m people worldwide and are usually diagnosed in early to mid adulthood. The conditions are associated with huge disability, personal and societal cost. 

"We would like to be able to prevent these illnesses but we haven't been very successful to date at identifying individuals who are at risk of psychosis (so we know who we can intervene with).

According to the study: "Current strategies to predict psychosis identify only a small proportion of individuals at risk. 

"Additional strategies are needed to increase capacity for prediction and prevention of serious mental illness, ideally during childhood and adolescence."

One possible approach would be to investigate systems in which psychosis risk factors are concentrated during childhood.

Researchers used population data relating to Finns born since 1987 and then analysed other databases, including attendance at CAMHS at some point in their lives and a diagnosis of schizophrenia or bipolar by the age of 28.

"Of all diagnoses of any psychosis or bipolar disorder by age 28 years, 50.2% occurred among individuals who had attended CAMHS during childhood or adolescence," it said.

It also found that "compared to other CAMHS attendees, individuals who developed psychosis or bipolar disorder were more likely to have had an initial CAMHS diagnosis of depressive or other mood disorder and disruptive behaviour disorder, and less likely to have been diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders".

"Just 16.6% of these psychosis or bipolar disorder cases were diagnosed within three months of first attending outpatient CAMHS or on first inpatient CAMHS admission," it said.

"For the remaining 83.4%, the median time from first CAMHS contact to psychosis or bipolar diagnosis was more than six years years. 

Untapped potential for prediction of psychosis

"Overall, these findings highlight an enormous untapped potential for prediction of psychosis and bipolar disorder within already existing specialist paediatric mental health services.

"First, and fundamentally, our findings show that specialist CAMHS represent a high-capacity system for future psychosis and bipolar disorder prediction research.

"Beyond that, our findings provide guidance on optimal strategies for different types of psychosis and bipolar disorder prediction and prevention research.

"Our findings suggest that children and adolescents attending specialist CAMHS can be an important target in developmental research on psychosis and bipolar disorder aetiology, given the high incidence of these illness outcomes in this population and considering that the median time to diagnosis from first CAMHS contact is more than six years. 

"Identifying pathways to psychosis-related brain abnormalities will, in turn, lead to further opportunities for treatment research.

"Our findings also highlight the importance of transition between adolescent and adult mental health services. 

"The reasons for presenting to CAMHS differ from those for presenting to adult mental health services, and only a small minority of CAMHS patients are subsequently referred to the latter services. 

"Even in cases where onward referral occurs, transition is often associated with poor planning, disrupted care and very high non-attendance or once-off attendance only."

Our findings highlight the importance of a careful coordination of the above transition.

The study also involved Finnish researchers and Dr Kelleher said the lack of a similar electronic health register in Ireland meant a similar analysis could not be carried out here.

However, he said the findings were relevant to any country.

"We know that early intervention is key to improving outcomes in people with mental illness, the reality for people with sever mental illness like schizophrenia is by the time they are diagnosed they are quite far along that path," Dr Kelleher said.

"So they are coming to us in clinical services like CAMHS, so we can intervene earlier.

"We need to do more research about how to prevent the illnesses but if we can reduce the period of illness before the diagnosis, the outcomes are far better."

He said Finland had far higher investment in mental health services than Ireland and "we have to learn, as we always do, from other countries".

Read More

Alison O’Connor: Life-saving health screening for women comes with imperfections

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Electric Picnic assault leaves man hospitalised  Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Electric Picnic assault leaves man hospitalised 
Government to raise monthly payment for families taking in Ukrainian refugees Government to raise monthly payment for families taking in Ukrainian refugees
Tallaght murder victims funeral 'How could this be happening?': Grief in Tallaght as Chelsea, Christy and Lisa laid to rest
Mental Health
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)

Man, 18, arrested in connection with death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices