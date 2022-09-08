Revenue seize 1.9 million cigarettes in Dublin Port with help of detective dog 

Revenue seized 1.9 million cigarettes in Dublin Port with the help of detective dog Waffle.

The contraband cigarettes were simply branded 'Manchester'.

Detective dog waffle assisted in the seizure.

They had a retail value of €1.4m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €1.1m.

A Revenue spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing following the seizure.

"This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295," they added.