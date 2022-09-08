Thunderstorms to hit Cork and 11 other counties, Met Éireann warns

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for Cork and 11 other counties as lightning strikes and general bad weather are to cause poor conditions this evening.

The forecaster is cautioning the public on the "poor driving conditions" they expect local thunderstorms to cause this evening.

The status yellow weather warning is in place until 9pm this evening, and it also applies in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Longford, Westmeath, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Offaly, and Roscommon.

Those in Munster can expect temperatures to drop to between 12C and 14C with mist and fog patches forming this evening.

Friday is expected to be generally dry apart from isolated showers, as temperatures will reach between 19C and 21C.

This weekend will start off dry, but the weather is to turn unsettled once again from Sunday onwards as heavy rainfall is expected across the entire country.

Saturday is to be mostly dry apart from some isolated showers, as sunny periods will also come and go.

It will turn cloudy on Saturday night however, with rain spreading to many areas from the southwest, that will turn heavy at times.

Sunday will be a very wet day with widespread heavy rain, and highest temperatures of 17C to 20C.

Some uncertainty remains in the details of the further weather outlook, due to hurricane activity in the North Atlantic.

Monday is to bring continued outbreaks of rain, with the potential for some further heavy bursts, temperatures will remain in a similar range, with highs of 17C to 20C.

Tuesday could see a change in the weather as it is to become drier, but further spells of rain are due to move in next week.