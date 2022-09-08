Failure to means-test €325 weekly payment for artists draws criticism

A new pilot scheme which will see 2,000 artists receive €325 per week for three years has been hit with criticism as successful applicants were not means-tested.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin has moved to defend the basic income scheme which saw more than 9,000 applicants.

She said random selection was the fairest way to pick those who would receive the money despite their financial situation or level of fame.

Ms Martin said she “absolutely acknowledges there is disappointment” for those who “didn’t make it through".

“Artists come from all walks of life and have successful periods and have had quiet periods too, and we have to reflect that in this process,” she said.

Ms Martin added that it is a Government pilot scheme and research will be carried out on a 1,000-person control group who did not receive the payment, but she hopes the scheme will be a “permanent intervention” for all artists after the three-year scheme comes to an end.

Current crisis

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, co-founder of the music and entertainment association of Ireland (MEAI), Jackie Conboy said one of the criticisms of the scheme is that people who might not need the money will end up getting it.

“Unfortunately this scheme does not address the current crisis our sector is experiencing," he said.

The email received this morning will determine the futures of musicians, entertainers, and workers in the sector, and for many that will mean leaving the industry.

“I think the reality of that situation has become even more apparent today, especially given the cost-of-living crisis we are currently going through.”

It is understood Ms Martin does not know the names of the successful applicants and even if someone becomes commercially successful, they will keep receiving the €325 every week for three years.

Payments will be backdated to August 29 and applicants can expect to receive a lump sum in early October, according to a department official.

The group of 2,000 grant recipients includes representatives of all art forms, age groups, ethnicities, and counties. They include 707 visual artists, 584 musicians, 204 artists working in film, 184 writers, 173 actors, 32 dancers and choreographers, 13 circus artists, and 10 architects.

Of those selected, 54 work through the Irish language.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin, pictured with Ruth McGowan and Maureen Kennelly, said she 'absolutely acknowledges there is disappointment' for those who 'didn’t make it through'. Picture: Maxwells

A basic income for the arts was the number one recommendation of the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce which was set up by Ms Martin in 2020 to examine how the sector could adapt and recover from the unprecedented damage arising from the pandemic.

Asked if the thousands of unsuccessful applicants can expect to see a bespoke measure in the budget to help with the cost-of-living crisis or whether people will be incentivised to attend gigs, Ms Martin said: “We weren't found wanting during Covid-19 and we know people are facing extraordinary pressures there and that is most likely impacting on and will impact on... the money that's there to afford tickets, and so it's the whole-of-society package, that we would have the positive impact on that.”

Regarding whether pubs, nightclubs, or restaurants will be asked to reduce their energy use, Ms Martin said she would wait to see the outcome of a meeting of energy ministers on Friday but she has expressed her concern to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan about the impact it may have on the arts and hospitality industry.

She said nothing had been discussed as of yet about the possibility of gigs and the night-time economy having to scale back to reduce energy use.