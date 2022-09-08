UCC study highlights risk to deep-sea life from continental shift

UCC study highlights risk to deep-sea life from continental shift

The study shows the movement of continents could cause vital oxygen to stop sinking to the ocean floor, dramatically affecting the way life evolved on Earth.

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 13:58
Jack White

The position of continents plays a vital role in the survival of deep-sea life, according to a new study by University College Cork.

It had been thought that changes in oxygen levels were due to changes in the atmosphere. 

However, the UCC study shows the movement of continents could cause vital oxygen to stop sinking to the ocean floor, dramatically affecting the way life evolved on Earth.

Co-author of the study, Dr Andrew Keane said a tiny change can result in a relatively sudden and often drastic response.

“Decades of modelling and analysis show that if precipitation in certain parts of the ocean passes a certain threshold, or if atmospheric CO2 passes a critical level, then the ocean would quickly find itself in a state of very poor circulation,” he said.

The study used a complex computer model to reconstruct continental positions over 540 million years and showed that small adjustments to the positions can “tip” deep oceans into a completely different distribution of oxygen.

Dr Keane said this circulation of oxygen does not solely concern deep-sea creatures.

“It’s clear from many recent studies that a tipping of the modern Atlantic Ocean circulation would change life as we know it in western European countries because our climate would become drastically colder. Some of these studies even suggest that we are approaching a tipping point,” he said.

He said the study highlights a threat to ocean life, especially those in the deeper and darker parts of the ocean.

“I know some of those freaky-looking fish in the deep ocean aren’t as cute as polar bears, but we should be worried about them too.”

Read More

Discovered in the deep: the incredible fish with a transparent head

More in this section

Noah Donohoe death Coroner approves police bid to withhold material from Noah Donohoe inquest
CAO: First round offers for 57,000 students as half get first choice Level 8 courses CAO: First round offers for 57,000 students as half get first choice Level 8 courses
RTÉ New Season Launch Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh drops sexual harassment case against RTÉ
environment#Climate ChangePlace: CorkPlace: UCC
Germany Euro Dollar

ECB announces record increase in eurozone interest rates

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices