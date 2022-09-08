UCC study highlights risk to deep-sea life from continental shift

The position of continents plays a vital role in the survival of deep-sea life, according to a new study by University College Cork.

It had been thought that changes in oxygen levels were due to changes in the atmosphere.

However, the UCC study shows the movement of continents could cause vital oxygen to stop sinking to the ocean floor, dramatically affecting the way life evolved on Earth.

Co-author of the study, Dr Andrew Keane said a tiny change can result in a relatively sudden and often drastic response.

“Decades of modelling and analysis show that if precipitation in certain parts of the ocean passes a certain threshold, or if atmospheric CO2 passes a critical level, then the ocean would quickly find itself in a state of very poor circulation,” he said.

The study used a complex computer model to reconstruct continental positions over 540 million years and showed that small adjustments to the positions can “tip” deep oceans into a completely different distribution of oxygen.

Dr Keane said this circulation of oxygen does not solely concern deep-sea creatures.

“It’s clear from many recent studies that a tipping of the modern Atlantic Ocean circulation would change life as we know it in western European countries because our climate would become drastically colder. Some of these studies even suggest that we are approaching a tipping point,” he said.

He said the study highlights a threat to ocean life, especially those in the deeper and darker parts of the ocean.

“I know some of those freaky-looking fish in the deep ocean aren’t as cute as polar bears, but we should be worried about them too.”