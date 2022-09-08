ECB announces record increase in eurozone interest rates

The European Central Bank (ECB) has lifted interest rates across the eurozone by a record amount, as policymakers try to curb inflation.

The ECB’s governing council has voted to raise all three key interest rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75% — a bigger hike than ever before.

Following up on its July rate hike, the ECB raised its deposit rate to 0.75% from zero and lifted its main refinancing rate to 1.25%, their highest levels since 2011, with further moves anticipated in October and December.

"Price pressures have continued to strengthen and broaden across the economy and inflation may rise further in the near term," the ECB said in a statement.

"This major step frontloads the transition from the prevailing highly accommodative level of policy rates towards levels that will ensure the timely return of inflation to the ECB’s 2% medium-term target," the ECB added.

The hike means hundreds of thousands of homeowners are facing a big increase in their mortgage repayments.

There are 475,000 Irish tracker and variable rate borrowers who are impacted by ECB rate rises.

There is no escaping the rate hikes for 300,000 households on tracker mortgages because their home loan agreements stipulate their interest costs rise or fall in line with ECB rate moves.

Policymakers had for weeks oscillated between a 0.5% and 0.75% increase, but another jump in both headline and underlying inflation appears to have settled the debate as figures indicate that price growth is now seeping into the broader economy, making it even harder to root out.

The ECB said: "The Governing Council took today’s decision, and expects to raise interest rates further, because inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above target for an extended period.

"According to Eurostat’s flash estimate, inflation reached 9.1% in August. Soaring energy and food prices, demand pressures in some sectors owing to the reopening of the economy, and supply bottlenecks are still driving up inflation. Price pressures have continued to strengthen and broaden across the economy and inflation may rise further in the near term."

In Ireland, the price of goods and services increased by 8.7% in the year to August, the Central Statistics Office said, with the cost of food, energy and transport all still driving the surging cost of living.

The Consumer Price Index for the year to August shows a slightly lower inflation rate than the previous two months, where price rises stood at 9.1% over the year.

