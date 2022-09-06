Wexford author Claire Keegan shortlisted for Booker prize

Wexford writer Claire Keegan has made the shortlist for the Booker prize with her bookSmall Things Like These.Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 20:16
Eimer McAuley

Wexford writer Claire Keegan has made the shortlist for the Booker prize with her book Small Things Like These. 

Ms Keegan's 116-page novel was the shortest work to be featured on the longlist. 

It is set in the run-up to Christmas 1985 in a small Irish town. 

"Claire Keegan’s tender tale of hope and quiet heroism is both a celebration of compassion and a stern rebuke of the sins committed in the name of religion," the Booker judges said. 

Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo, The Trees by Percival Everett, Treacle Walker by Alan Garner, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka, and Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout are the other works that made the cut, and are up for the prestigious prize. 

Another Irish author, Audrey Magee from Wicklow, made the longlist, for her novel The Colony

The winner will be announced on October 17. 

