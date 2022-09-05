Man to appear in court tonight in connection with Tallaght killings

Undated family handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of Lisa Cash, 18, and her two younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley, who died at a house in Tallaght, Dublin. Picture: An Garda Siochana/PA Wire

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 20:15
Rebecca Laffan & Sean Murray

The man arrested in relation to the fatal incident in Rossfield, Tallaght on Sunday evening which resulted in the deaths of an 18-year-old and her eight-year-old twin siblings has been charged. 

He is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 9.00pm this evening, confirmed a garda spokesperson.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday where Lisa Cash (18) was pronounced dead along with her twin brother and sister Chelsea and Christy (8). 

