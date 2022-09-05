Almost 4,000 Ukrainian refugees living in pledged accommodation

The number of Ukrainians living in pledged accommodation has almost reached 4,000, but the Department of Integration says it is unable to say how many refugees have left such arrangements.

A total of 3,967 refugees had been matched with more than 1,440 pledged properties around the country as of the end of August — and "this number increases daily" — a spokesperson for the Department of Integration said.

The spokesperson said there was currently no plan to collate information on pledges that have already ended, although "the department continues to keep the situation under review".

The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland is unlikely to ease into the winter, according to the department, which will present fresh challenges — including new arrivals experiencing "a lower standard of accommodation".

"More than 36,205 Ukrainian people have sought accommodation from the State as well as more than 15,000 international protection applicants," the spokesperson said.

"There is no expectation that arrivals will abate as we enter the autumn, and the outlook for the availability of suitable accommodation is extremely challenging. Contingency planning continues and no stone has been left unturned when it comes to procuring accommodation.

"Accommodation is now of varying standards, which is not what the Government would wish, and both new arrivals and those who are being moved now will be experiencing a lower standard of accommodation.

"Where pledged accommodation is not available, beneficiaries of temporary protection may be required to stay in community facilities, sports facilities or tented accommodation."

The department said it was working with partner organisations activating pledges on the ground, including local authorities, and NGOs such as Peter McVerry, International Organisation of Migration, the Irish Red Cross and Mid-West Simon Community.

"Specifically, the department is focusing on offering pledges to those currently leaving student accommodation and staying in rest centres," the spokesperson said.

"The department encourages others considering pledging rooms to help the State continue to meet this huge challenge."

The Ukraine Crisis Temporary Accommodation Team does not record how many Ukrainians have left pledged accommodation as the temporary protection directive allows Ukrainians free movement.

Since last month, households offering pledged accommodation can receive direct financial support from Government of €400 a week to assist with increased bills and energy costs. That support is predicated on the household intending to accommodate refugees for a minimum of six months.

The State is now accommodating more than 50,000 people, compared to just 7,500 this time last year.

Due to what the department said was "the severe pressure on available accommodation", it is necessary for international protection applicants to temporarily await in the Citywest transit hub for their allocation of accommodation, with IPAS working to ensure they are allocated accommodation in the shortest time frame possible and where vulnerable people are identified, they are prioritised for allocation.

Most arrivals are processed through Citywest on the day of arrival and sent on to accommodation that day or early the next day although the department said there were situations where people have had to remain for longer periods of time.

"In very challenging circumstances, we are working to make those who are at Citywest as comfortable as possible," the spokesperson said.