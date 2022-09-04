Minister to be called before committee to explain mother and baby homes decision

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman is to be called before an Oireachtas Committee to explain why a promised independent review of mother and baby home testimony was scrapped.

Chair of the Children's Committee Kathleen Funchion has said she will be asking the minister to account for his decision, which has sparked anger among survivors.

In June 2021, Mr O’Gorman announced plans to bring proposals to Cabinet to appoint an international human rights expert to re-examine the testimony given to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission, and report back this year.

The commitment came after a member of the commission of investigation admitted these personal stories had been discounted because they were provided in private and not under oath.

While a draft memo to appoint an international expert was drawn up by Mr O'Gorman, it did not progress any further.

The Department of Children recently confirmed that the plan to appoint an international independent expert to re-examine the testimony provided by 500 people to the Confidential Committee is no longer going ahead.

Ms Funchion said she will be suggesting that the Children's Committee write to the minister to call him in before it in the coming weeks.

"I think it's important that he's asked the question in a public forum and he answers the question in a public forum.

"I think it's important for him to give a reason.

Why would you actually make another promise to people who've already been failed so much and then row back on it?

She added: "I will be suggesting to the committee, and I would be hopeful the committee would be agreeable that we have the minister in, I'd be absolutely shocked if people didn't agree with that."

Fellow committee member, Sean Sherlock also said Mr O'Gorman must attend as soon as possible to provide clarity to survivors of mother and baby homes.

"It's vital that the minister accounts for this decision which has caused great hurt to survivors. We need to know where the Cabinet memo went cold and on whose instruction," the Labour TD said.

Minister acknowledges 'deep hurt'

A spokesperson for the Department of Children said Mr O’Gorman had listened to the "concerns and disappointment" of some survivors when the report of the confidential committee did not live up to expectation and has acknowledged the "deep hurt" which this has caused.

"Although care was taken in the design of the confidential committee component to try and allow the truth as survivors wanted it told to emerge, the minister recognises that this has not happened for very many of them.

"The minister has been keen to address these concerns and had previously indicated the possibility of a review of the testimony offered to the confidential committee.

"Having considered the matter, the minister believes that a new initiative to support survivors to tell their personal story, so that it can be formally recorded and accepted as part of the official record, provides the best opportunity for responding to the concerns of survivors in a meaningful way."

The spokesperson added that survivors would be able to come forward to tell their personal story or have the testimony of the confidential committee used in the planned National Centre for Research and Remembrance.

This centre is due to be located on the site of the former Magdalene laundry on Sean McDermott St, Dublin City.