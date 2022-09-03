Man, 20s, killed in level crossing crash in Wexford

Man, 20s, killed in level crossing crash in Wexford

The man, aged in his 20s, was the driver of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 10:36
Greg Murphy

A man has been killed following a crash at a level crossing in Wexford on Friday night.

The incident happened at around 10.25pm in Mayglass.

The road was closed for a forensic investigation but has since reopened.

The road was closed for a forensic investigation but has since reopened.

Gradaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the Mayglass area between 10.15pm and 10.45pm to come forward, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

