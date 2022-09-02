Hospitality sector warns of cuts, closures and Christmas lights out 

Spiralling energy prices could force hotels and cafes into job cuts and closure, while shops could be forced to abandon Christmas displays in their windows in a bid to keep costs down.

That is the bleak picture painted by hospitality and retail industry figures, as Bord Gáis became the latest company to hike prices in a week that has seen a number of utility firms increase costs for already hard-pressed customers.

Veteran hoteliers say they have never experienced such a squeeze in decades of working in the industry, even accounting for the Covid-19 pandemic, while cafe owners have said their future is up in the air if it continues.

Owner of Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel Michael Magner said the increases in energy prices they are seeing are now incomparable to anything that occurred in the past.

“I really believe that our industry is now under a greater threat than the dark days of Covid. When the pandemic hit, things were paused and there were necessary supports to help us through. We emerged with optimism and there was pent-up demand for travel and hospitality but this is an unprecedented crisis.

"Our hotel gas bill for July in 2022 was €12,000. In the same month in 2019 it was €3,500. I spoke to the owner of a 200-bed hotel in the North-West who spent €709,000 on electricity between July 2021 and August 2022 on a fixed price contract. When he went to renew last month, he was quoted €1.6m and given just three hours to decide."

Manager of Rosscarbery's Celtic Ross Hotel Neil Grant: 'My worry is that cafes and restaurants will close. If they don’t get the volume just to keep the lights on, they’ll close for periods.' Picture: Denis Boyle

Aaron Mansworth, managing director of Cork's Trigon Hotels, which includes the Metropole, Cork International and Cork Airport Hotels, said he had not seen the likes of it in more than 20 years.

"We have been working very hard to manage energy usage efficiently and become more sustainable, but the price hikes have nullified that. It's a perfect storm of costs and unlike anything we have ever known."

Manager of Rosscarbery's Celtic Ross Hotel Neil Grant pointed to an electricity bill of more than €18,000 last month, compared to about €8,000 a year ago.

"We are all facing a winter with no grant aid, no wage subsidy scheme, we’re paying full council rates, but the costs are astronomically higher.

"My worry is that cafes and restaurants will close. If they don’t get the volume just to keep the lights on, they’ll close for periods. Then, why would people go to the regions if places are closed? The costs of running a café in a rural area, they may shut for two months or lay people off."

Owner of Dunlea's cafes in Cork Stephen Dunlea said people in his industry were not currently focusing on profit, just on being able to stay open.

"There is no such thing as profit at the moment for many small businesses, just paying suppliers and costs and keeping going to ride it out. Rather than blaming the Government, I believe it is incumbent on banks to play their part by lending to SMEs, which they are not doing enough."

Industry group Retail Excellence Ireland said costs were so tight for SMEs that the likes of shops in town and city centres could be forced to forgo Christmas lights displays in a bid to keep energy costs down, while many shops in villages and towns could be forced to close far earlier in the day.

Energy costs are so great now that small businesses like shops or cafes could be forced to choose between paying tens of thousands of euro in bills or laying off staff, managing director Duncan Graham warned.

"Low-margin businesses are really feeling the stress. It is sad because, along with frontline healthcare workers, retail staff kept the country going during Covid-19," he said.

The stark picture comes as Bord Gáis plans to increase electricity bills by 34% and gas by 39% per month, adding about €579 to the average annual electricity bill and €525.60 to the average gas bill, from October 2.

It comes a day after Electric Ireland added a 26.7% hike for electricity and 37.5% for gas, which will hit 1.1m customers, meaning households now face paying an extra €446 a year for electricity and €516 for gas.

Bord Gáis has more than 513,000 residential and business customers.