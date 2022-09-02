Bereaved parents to take part in first study of supports offered by maternity hospitals 

Anyone who experienced a second trimester miscarriage, stillbirth or early neonatal death of a baby in any hospital between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2021, can complete the survey.

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 14:01
Niamh Griffin

The first-ever survey of bereavement supports offered by maternity hospitals following a miscarriage or death of a baby has been launched. 

The National Maternity Bereavement Experience Survey asks women and their partners about supports they received to find out what is working well and what needs to be improved.

The 99 questions include queries on communication, labour and birth, postnatal care, bereavement care, discharge and follow-up care.

There are also options to write freely on personal experiences.

Co-founder of Féileacáin, the Cork-based Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland, Marie Cregan said the survey was a chance to make suggestions for improvements.

“As a bereaved parent, I know how important it is for mothers and families to receive compassionate, professional and practical support following the loss of a baby,” she said.

I would strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to take the time to take part in this vital survey.” 

Health minister Stephen Donnelly also welcomed the survey.

“Ensuring that maternity bereavement care available to parents is person-centred and responsive to their needs is vital,” he said.

“I understand that it may be difficult and emotional for parents who have experienced a pregnancy loss to complete this survey.” 

Hiqa’s director of Health Information and Standards Rachel Flynn said the loss of any baby was heart-breaking.

“Our aim is to give a voice to parents bereaved by pregnancy loss and pave the way for improvements to the standard and quality of Ireland’s bereavement services,” she said.

HSE National Women and Infants Health Programme clinical lead Dr Cliona Murphy said the devastating loss of a baby has a huge effect on families.

“Completing the survey may be difficult,” she said. “But we are grateful to women and partners willing to share insight into their experiences, as their feedback will help improve the quality of health and social care services delivered in the future.” 

It has been estimated about 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. There were 335 perinatal deaths including stillbirths in Ireland during 2020 from almost 57,000 births, HSE data shows. 

The survey can be accessed here.

