Ministers congratulate Leaving Cert students ahead of results release

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD and Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan TD have congratulated the 58,056 Leaving Cert candidates and 3,051 Leaving Cert Applied candidates who will receive their results today.

Results will be issued online through the Candidate Self Service portal from 10am while students will also be able to receive their results in person through their school.

A deferred sitting of the examinations was held this year from 30 June to 16 July for students who experienced close family bereavement, serious injury or illness or on public health grounds due to Covid-19.

Minister Foley said: “I would like to sincerely congratulate every student receiving their results today.

“Congratulations to one and all of you.

“You have reached this significant milestone in your education journey and that alone is an enormous achievement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank your families, your teachers and your school communities for the support they have shown you over the course of your Senior Cycle pathway.

“Throughout your school journey, each of you will have learned so much and will have developed a myriad of talents. Be proud of that.” She added: “Now begins the next exciting chapter in your lives.” She also thanked teachers, principals and other school staff as well as staff in the State Examinations Commission and Advisory Group on Planning for State Examinations 2022 for making this year’s State Examinations possible.

“Results day is not only proof of students’ success, but of the successful collaborative planning which we have engaged in together over the course of these years,” she said.

Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Minister Madigan said: “Today, teachers, families, SNAs and other school staff will watch on with pride as the class of 2022 receive their results.

“I want to congratulate every student who has completed this monumental achievement today, and every person who has helped them on their way.” She added: “There have been challenges over the course of your Senior Cycle experiences, but you have all proven yourselves to be mature and resilient people.

“No matter what results you receive today, you should be very proud of your accomplishments.”

The Leaving Certificate candidate helpline, which is provided by the National Parents Council Post-Primary, will be available for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have.

This will operate from 2pm-8pm on Friday 2 September until Wednesday 14 September and is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors. The helpline can be contacted on 1800 265 165.

The State Examinations Commission Candidate helpline is available for queries relating to the Candidate Self Service Portal and the services provided through the portal. The helpline can be contacted at 1800 111135 or 1800 111136 from 10am to 5pm from 2 September to 12 September.

Outside of these hours queries may be e-mailed to candidateportal@examinations.ie.

A range of wellbeing resources developed by the National Educational Psychological Service is also available at www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate.