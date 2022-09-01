Public outcry leads to return of therapists to special schools

Loud public outcry has led to the restoration of some 220 therapist posts which had been removed from special schools as part of a reconfiguration of disability services.

Some 44 of the therapists will begin work in the schools in the coming days.

Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte has confirmed that 136 new therapists at the cost of €11m will be given to special schools this year in addition to a further 85 posts for which funding was previously secured from Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

“Today, I can tell you 44 therapists are going into special schools in September,” she said. “There’s another 44 going between then and the end of October. That’s 88. The parents need to know what the plan is.”

The HSE has already secured the 44 posts to begin in schools this month, she said.

Meetings with hundreds of parents in Cork and in Crumlin earlier this year galvanised the minister to fight for the return of therapists to special schools. They had been removed when disabilities services were reconfigured and many children lost virtually all access to therapies in the new understaffed system — even children in desperate need of them in special schools across the country.

Ms Rabbitte said she has already started spending money from next year’s as-yet-unannounced budget to fund the 136 new therapy posts, with the support of Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mr McGrath.

Allocating these therapists to all special schools catering for some 8,500 children will not deplete therapist numbers in the Childrens Disability Network Teams (CDNTs) through which disability supports are allocated, she said.

“We have a recruitment crisis. But I’m facing it. I’m not going to deplete my CDNT teams just to make special schools work,” she said. “I need to raise the boat for all equally. Parents are struggling. Yes, it’s great — €11m for 136 therapists — but it’s only scratching at the surface of what is needed.”

More than 110,000 children are currently on waiting lists for therapies such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy. Not one of the 91 CDNTs nationally were fully staffed according to HSE figures earlier this year and they were operating at 28% vacancy rates on average.

“If we could fill the 500 [vacant] posts and recruit the 136 new posts we’d see a seismic shift in delivery,” Ms Rabbitte said.