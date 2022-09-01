Fórsa advises public sector members to back pay deal in ballot next week

Fórsa trade union will start to ballot members on the public sector pay deal next week.

The union is recommending its members vote in favour of the public service pay package proposed by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The proposed package would see increases of 3% with effect from 2 February, 2022, 2% from 1 March, 2023 and 1.5% or €750, whichever is the greater, from 1 October, 2023. These increases are in addition to 1% or €500, whichever is the greater, due at the beginning of October 2022.

The minimum payment offer of €750 a year from October next year means the package would be worth 8% to a worker earning €25,000 a year and 7% to a person on €37,500 a year.

Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan said the deal was the best that could currently be achieved through negotiations. The National Executive of Fórsa voted overwhelmingly to recommend its members accept the package.

"The Fórsa executive considered the details of the package and had a constructive debate, which strongly acknowledged the financial realities facing working people across the economy – and their fears for the future," said Mr Callinan.

"While neither side achieved all it sought in the negotiations, this package is a significant improvement on the pay terms of Building Momentum. And it is worth more to those who need it most."

The union warned, however, that if the Government does not supplement pay measures with robust cost-of-living supports in the upcoming Budget then it would affect the decisions made by its members.

Community and voluntary sector strikes

Meanwhile, two days of rolling strike action are planned in community and voluntary sector bodies in Cork, Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

The action will take place on September 21 and 22 as part of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions-led Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign.

Five employment services providing social care will be taking part, including action by community employment (CE) supervisors.

The strike actions aim to achieve improved terms and conditions of employment for health and social care professionals and other staff employed in agencies funded by the HSE and other State bodies, where staff are employed on lower pay and lesser conditions than equivalent grades in the HSE and other agencies.

Current conditions have led to around a third of staff in these agencies leaving their jobs to seek better employment in similar work elsewhere, Fórsa said.

Notice of strike action has been served on the Irish Wheelchair Association Cork, EmployAbility Cork and St Joseph's Foundation for September 21. Notice has also been served on Western Care, Ability West and selected CE schemes in Donegal on September 22.