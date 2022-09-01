Tax will be a snag for employees who wish to work remotely from another country

Countries and companies face having to work out complex tax issues in the coming years as remote working is likely to see employees wanting to live in one EU country while working in another.

That is one of the findings of a report on the evolving nature of remote working since the pandemic began published by the Dublin-based EU agency Eurofound, the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions.

Only France, Lithuania, and Portugal currently have the right to request telework enshrined in legislation, with companies themselves largely the regulator of various policies, Eurofound said.

Ireland is among a number of countries where legislation is under discussion, with a code of practice being approved, the agency added.

The Covid-19 pandemic initially compelled millions of people to work from home, with a knock-on effect of people realising they enjoyed it far more without the likes of commuting and accommodation expenses to worry about.

Eurofound said the shift to remote work will continue across the EU in the coming years, with national authorities and companies having to play catchup when it comes to issues such as tax.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that many companies in Ireland have nixed requests from employees to spend weeks or even months in the likes of Spain or Portugal while continuing to work remotely as normal.

Tax barriers have been cited, with companies facing headaches trying to navigate differing financial obligations in other countries.

Eurofound said the challenge needs addressing sooner rather than later.

“With the potential increase in the number of employees working remotely for a company outside their country of residence, the associated regulatory challenges will need to be addressed,” its analysis said.

“Although resolving tax legislation and social security coordination issues may be complex, facilitating cross-border teleworking is fully aligned with EU policies on promoting cross-border labour mobility in the European single market.”

The shift to remote work will continue in the coming years because of further technological and societal changes, it added.

“Developments in member states need to be monitored by policymakers, including in relation to different types of telework arrangements, psychosocial risks, working time organisation, the right to request telework, the relationship between telework and gender equality, work–life balance and well-being in general.”

It is going to be important that the EU harmonises remote working conditions in all states, Eurofound said.

“Shared standards are needed to protect teleworkers across the EU equally. While some common ground exists, for the most part national-level regulation on telework differs between member states, with notable disparities in health and safety, working time, and the right to disconnect.”