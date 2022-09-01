Dunnes Stores worker charged with lewd act in M&S toilets loses unfair dismissal action

Retail giant, Dunnes Stores, dismissed a general assistant after learning that he appeared in court charged with committing an alleged lewd act in the toilets of another supermarket operator.

In response to his dismissal for gross misconduct in September of last year for an alleged breach of Dunnes Stores Code of Conduct, Gerard McVeigh sued for unfair dismissal.

Now, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has found that Mr McVeigh’s complaint of unfair dismissal "is not well founded".

WRC Adjudicator, John Harraghy found that the actions of Dunnes Stores in dismissing Mr McVeigh for gross misconduct was within the range of reasonable responses open to it and that substantial grounds did exist to justify Mr McVeigh’s dismissal.

Mr McVeigh (43) with an address in July 2021 of no fixed address in Dublin 22, appeared at Dublin District Court charged with an offence contrary to the Sexual Offences Act for public masturbation at Marks & Spencer on Mary Street, Dublin on June 16, 2021.

Dismissal

When questioned by Dunne Stores after the case received media attention in July of last year, Mr McVeigh told his boss “that he was innocent and that he was going to fight the charges”. Mr McVeigh also told his boss that he was advised by his solicitor not to discuss the matter with anyone.

Mr McVeigh was asked to attend a meeting on July 22, 2021, where store manager, John Conway, confirmed his suspension and that “the matter was causing them a lot of concern”.

Mr McVeigh believed that the matter was an alleged non-work-related incident and that it would not have a detrimental impact on the business or colleagues as it was only his name that was mentioned in the newspaper article.

Mr Conway repeatedly asked Mr McVeigh if he wanted to provide more information, but Mr McVeigh said that he was following his solicitor’s advice.

When asked to reconsider his position by Mr Conway, Mr McVeigh confirmed that he had received a text message from his solicitor which said that he was innocent until proven guilty.

On behalf of Mr McVeigh, Barbara Anderson from MANDATE told the hearing that Dunnes Stores “was not willing to accept his declaration of innocence despite him having an exemplary work record”.

Ms Anderson said Dunnes Stores had acted unreasonably in their determination of a sanction of dismissal in circumstances where they failed to afford Mr McVeigh the principles of natural justice and fair procedures throughout the process.

Ms Anderson stated that Mr McVeigh has suffered greatly because of his dismissal both personally and financially and has been unsuccessful in his attempts to secure meaningful alternative employment.

WRC hearing

At the WRC hearing, Mr McVeigh was asked how he intended to prove his innocence and he said that he intends to give a statement. Mr McVeigh commenced work for Dunnes Stores in 2017 and at the time of his dismissal was engaged in night packing duties and was paid €570.75 per week.

At a further meeting on September 8 last, Mr Conway told Mr McVeigh that he had made a decision to dismiss him “with immediate effect as a result of his alleged inappropriate conduct outside the workplace”. Mr Conway told Mr McVeigh that his alleged conduct while an employee “may damage the company in the eyes of the customer”.

Dunnes Stores told the hearing that Mr McVeigh has contested the charges in full but stated that the nature of the charges in question and the particular circumstances and location raised significant reputational concerns for Dunnes Stores.

Prior to Mr McVeigh’s court appearance, Dunnes Stores stated that Mr McVeigh was arrested outside the retailer’s premises on July 10, 2021, by two gardaí. Mr McVeigh told his manager that he was arrested as he did not answer a telephone call from the gardaí.

At the WRC hearing on July 26 of this year, Mr Conway referred to the Dunnes Stores Code of Conduct which stated that: “We expect staff to maintain proper standards of integrity and conduct and not to do anything which is likely to bring the Company’s reputation into disrepute either during or outside the course of your employment”.

On the potential reputational damage to Dunnes Stores, Mr Conway said that their store is community-based and staff and customers live in the adjacent catchment areas.

He said that people read the newspapers and as a result of that people talk and he had a duty to protect the store in the eyes of the customer and in that context, he felt that the decision to dismiss was appropriate.

Mr McVeigh believed that the alleged incident was not work-related and Dunnes Stores investigation was flawed.

WRC ruling

In his findings, Mr Harraghy stated that the allegations against Mr McVeigh were very serious and would have important implications for both Dunnes Stores and Mr McVeigh.

Mr Harraghy said Mr McVeigh was given four opportunities by Mr Conway to clarify matters on July 22, July 26, July 29 and September 8 last year and again at appeal stage.

Mr Harraghy stated that it was clear that Mr McVeigh continued to maintain his position that he was advised by his solicitor not to discuss this matter with anyone.

Mr Harraghy said he was satisfied that there is no evidence to suggest that Mr Conway in any way acted in such a manner that would compromise a fair and impartial hearing and the appeal process was carried out in a similar manner.