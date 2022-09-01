Health staff and people aged 12 to 49 with long-term illness can get Covid booster from today

The Covid-19 booster campaign is expanding today to include all healthcare workers and people aged 12 to 49 who have long-term health conditions.

Anyone in this age group with conditions including diabetes, asthma, or heart disease can now make appointments for their second booster by clicking here on the HSE website.

They can also contact participating GPs and pharmacists.

HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry said people with these underlying conditions are at greater risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

“Getting a second booster vaccine now will help protect these people, particularly as we come in to the autumn,” he said.

“We are now also calling healthcare workers for their next Covid-19 booster.

"We know immunity from Covid-19 vaccination and previous Covid-19 infection decreases over time so getting your booster when it’s due will give you the best protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid.”

The waiting time between a Covid infection and getting a booster should be four months, the HSE lead for Test, Trace and Vaccination Eileen Whelan said.

This also applies for the gap required between a first booster shot and this one.

Boosters also continue to be available for people over 50 and women who are more than 16 weeks pregnant.

It is also still possible to start on a Covid vaccination programme, with walk-in clinics still operating for dose one or dose two of the vaccines.

The HSE is offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both are mRNA vaccines with similar effectiveness.

• More information on who is eligible is available online at www.hse.ie.