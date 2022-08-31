Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Kildare man

Have you seen Pawel Konieczny? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 21:15
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Kildare man.

Pawel Konieczny, 53, was last seen at his home in Newbridge, Co Kildare yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being 6 foot, of medium build with brown hair and green eyes.

Pawel has distinctive tattoos on his left arm.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Pawel's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Pawel’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

