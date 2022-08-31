Gardaí seek public's help to find missing Waterford teen

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Brianna Coffey has been missing since Tuesday evening, August 30.

Brianna is described as being 5'4" with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey zipped hoodie with grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone with information on Brianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.