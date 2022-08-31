Gardaí seek public's help to find missing Waterford teen

Gardaí seek public's help to find missing Waterford teen

Have you seen Brianna Coffey? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 20:00
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Brianna Coffey has been missing since Tuesday evening, August 30.

Brianna is described as being 5'4" with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey zipped hoodie with grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone with information on Brianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Man, 60s, killed in farm accident Man, 60s, killed in farm accident
Rihanna - Pop Video Filming - County Down, Northern Ireland Firefighters tackle blaze in Co Down barley field made famous by Rihanna
Sam Marshall killing Date set for inquest into 1990 death of republican shot outside police station
Missing people
<p>Rory Brown, who spent 11 years in the care system, attends the launch of the new National Access Plan to drive equality of access to higher education at TU Dublin, Grangegorman. (PA)</p>

Foster care leavers made priority group in access plan for third-level education

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices