Barrister takes legal action as hospital refuses care

A barrister has brought High Court proceedings over an alleged refusal by the Beacon Hospital to allow him to get any treatment at the private medical facility.

The action has been brought by Alan Toal, who has been a patient at the Beacon for over a decade, where he has been treated and undergone several significant surgeries for spinal and nerve complaints, which have seriously impacted his health.

He has commenced legal proceedings against The Beacon Medical Group, Sandyford Limited, Beacon Hospital Sandyford Limited, and CEO of the Beacon Hospital Mr Michael Cullen, aimed at overturning their decision not to allow him to undergo any further treatment at their facility.

Mr Toal claims that last June when he was due to attend his treating physician at the Beacon, he was informed that the hospital had decided not to make an appointment with him.

He claims that the decision was taken by Mr Cullen, and was made without any prior warning to either him or his treating medical consultant doctor.

He says that no proper explanation, nor right of appeal has been given to him by the defendants.

Following correspondence between Mr Toal's solicitor and the defendants' solicitor, Mr Toal said he was informed that his treatment was not proceeding due to "various behaviours whilst a patient at the hospital."

Mr Toal said he was also informed the defendants were "under no obligation whatsoever" to provide him with "an explanation as to the basis of the decision made."

Mr Toal categorically denies that he engaged in any sort of behaviour that would warrant his barring from the hospital.

His treating consultant Professor Turlough O Donnell has no problem providing ongoing treatment to Mr Toal, and has no issues with the plaintiff, the court also heard.

He claims that the decision may be linked to the fact that Mr Toal represented a consultant doctor who had worked at the Beacon, who had taken legal proceedings against the hospital.

The court heard that Mr Toal had recently been seriously assaulted by a dangerous known criminal, who is the subject of a Garda manhunt and investigation, which he says resulted in him sustaining injuries and exacerbated his existing pain.

He said that this incident requires further investigation by Prof O'Donnell and his team.

Ms Justice Siobhan Stack directed that the application for any injunctions should be adjourned and made in the presence of defendants' lawyers, when the matter returns before the court in two weeks' time.