Harvey was meant to have a scoliosis operation in August. He is still waiting

The Sherratt family understood that their son Harvey was to have an operation in August for scoliosis, but he is still waiting.

The six-year-old is being treated in Children's health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street. His mother Gillian says she was frustrated to hear this week that three similar surgeries for other children were cancelled.

We all want each other to get these surgeries, no-one wants to be that urgent they can’t physically wait anymore.

“Unfortunately it has to have a knock-on effect if they are spending weeks not doing some of these surgeries. For a service already struggling, it is not going to lighten the load,” she said.

Harvey was diagnosed with scoliosis as a toddler, which is related to his spina bifida, but only recently began to deteriorate as pressure increases on his lungs.

He has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia eight times.

In February, doctors estimated he would need surgery around six months later, Gillian said.

“He got pneumonia again at the end of May, that time it landed him in ICU and then they said August,” Gillian said. “But we haven’t heard anything since he was discharged.”

No signs of surgery

Typically, Harvey would be called for pre-operative appointments before surgery.

“I’d be lucky if it happens in the next 12 months,” she said. “It’s definitely not likely this side of the New Year anyway.”

Another concern is that their daughter needs heart-related surgery in CHI at Crumlin.

“You are left in limbo, waiting for that call,” she said.

“We were told to prioritise Harvey’s surgery so they haven’t booked hers, we risked them clashing. It would be Crumlin and Temple St — it would be impossible.”

Ms Sherratt is pregnant, and hoping the surgeries will not clash with the birth.

“I know absolutely 100% the spina bifida team want the best for Harvey, and will always do what they can,” she said. “It’s just if the resources aren’t there, they are limited.”

Due to his worsening scoliosis, Harvey has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia eight times. Picture: Gillian Sherratt

Children’s Health Ireland said they cannot comment on individual cases.

“CHI does not take lightly the decision to postpone any number of surgeries, affecting the children and young people we care for,” a spokeswoman said.

“We are in contact with our families and patients affected to ensure they are kept informed of decisions and issues that may arise in our services. Anyone who is affected by cancellations will be contacted directly.”

Severe staffing issues

The crisis in staffing children’s disability teams has become so acute that the HSE has begun discussions with the Government about hiring graduates from other countries to fill the shortfall.

Children’s advocates said gaps in community care are pushing some children towards acute hospitals, which are already under severe pressure.

CHI at Temple Street had to cancel three surgeries for children with scoliosis this week, while others face long waiting lists at all children’s units.

There are 91 children’s disability teams across the country. A shortfall of 28% in average staffing levels hides larger gaps — including the South Tipperary, Carlow/Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford region, with a 33% vacancy rate.

Recruitment campaigns are ongoing, a HSE spokeswoman said.

The HSE is also exploring additional possible recruitment measures with Government that might allow us to add to our workforce.

“For example, expanding options to hire graduates from other countries, allowing this year’s Health and Social Care Professions (HSCP) graduates to commence as assistants until relevant registration or professional body membership has been secured, among other options.”

Specialists in psychology, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and dietetics are proving the most challenging to recruit, she said.

The Cork/Kerry region has the most jobs filled, but still faces a 21% staffing shortfall.

The Limerick, Clare, North Tipperary region has the lowest vacancy rate at 17%.

Problems have increased since March, when HSE officials told the Oireachtas Committee on Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth the average shortfall was 25%.

The Irish Patient Association’s Stephen McMahon said parents should be told exactly where shortages are, so they understand potential waiting times.

“The whole purpose of setting up these teams was to create equity for families,” he said.

The people in these areas, in some of these catchment areas, are at a huge disadvantage now.

Families in distress

On Tuesday he talked with one of the families whose daughter had surgery postponed in CHI at Temple Street. “It’s very distressing, and extremely frustrating for them,” he said.

“I think it is very serious for families. Some of the stories I hear from families around the country are really upsetting.”

Amanda Coughlan Santry, co-lead on a parent’s group for children with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus (SBH PAG), said the teams are crucial for fragile children.

“These children are missing out on vital local services, it has a knock-on effect,” she said.

Well-staffed community services are vital to pick-up on small problems before they become large problems, and end up with children admitted to acute hospital settings like Temple St.

Giving an example, she said a tissue viability nurse would spot small skin injuries perhaps linked to wheelchair use, and treat this before it becomes a skin lesion.

She said they will continue to advocate for children like Harvey Sherratt, who is waiting on spinal surgery in CHI at Temple Street.

Harvey and his family continue to wait for his surgery. Picture: Gillian Sherratt