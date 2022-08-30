Two hundred paramedics lined up for winter Covid swab surge

The HSE is preparing to have up to 200 paramedics ready to take 25,000 swabs every week in case of further waves of Covid-19 infections this winter.

Board meeting minutes also show unease at the continuing high spend on Covid-related care, along with growing concern at high staff turnover linked to emigration.

The minutes show National Ambulance Service staff would work at pre-arranged sites around the country. They would be backed up by private swabbing providers. These would combine to give the HSE the potential of collecting 45,000 swabs every week during a surge.

Additional laboratory capacity could also be activated, again by working with external partners.

The Irish Examiner has reported before the HSE is seeking to outsource some of its Covid swabbing in a contract worth up to €6m as part of its “emergency response plan” in the event of future surges of the coronavirus.

The board meeting at the end of June heard these plans would be triggered by an agreed set of criteria. This could include “a surge in the disease in the community or pressure on GP capacity”.

Professor Eoghan de Barra, of the Infectious Diseases Society of Ireland, previously told the Irish Examiner a surge could be expected roughly every two-and-a-half months based on this year’s experiences. The World Health Organization has also warned the pandemic is not yet over.

The minutes state “the board emphasised the need to ensure for a strong communications strategy to manage any surge in the virus, and protect vulnerable people and ensure strong uptake in the vaccination programme.”

Board members also questioned whether the information on the HSE website was comprehensive enough, with a commitment given to update information, especially for vulnerable groups.

A presentation from the chief financial officer, Stephen Mulvany, to the board reflects a number of concerns, including the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on HSE finances.

Read More Consultants hear it could take 15 years to clear current waiting lists

He told of a slower-than-expected fall-off in Covid-related costs across community care and hospitals based on the pattern of the disease over the last few months.

The board were told of risks associated with these Covid costs, and "if unchecked will leave many of the services significantly exposed financially as we enter in the estimates process for 2023”.

He also described a “concerning level of unfunded core cost”, which he linked partly to strong price inflation pressures as well as associated costs arising from the war in Ukraine.

The minutes note uncertainty about continued access to dedicated Covid funding next year.

The board acknowledged recruitment pressures to be taken into account when preparing estimates for funding requirements for 2023. They will need to allow for recruiting up to 6,000 people to fill open posts from this year’s planning process.

They noted: “Rate of turnover of staff (including staff leaving due to emigration etc.) which in 2022 will create a further demand for fresh recruitment in order to stand still.”

They also approved proposed leases for additional accommodation at primary care centres in Ennis, Tralee and in three other locations.