Police officer hospitalised after being headbutted and spat at in Co Tyrone

A police officer was taken to hospital after being headbutted, kicked in the head and spat at while arresting a man in Co Tyrone, the PSNI said.

Police said the officer sustained the injuries while responding to a report that two males had been assaulted at a licensed premises in Dromore.

Police later attempted to arrest a suspect in the Fairview Gardens area of the town.

The PSNI said the suspect allegedly “lashed out” at an arresting officer, breaking his radio mic.

The suspect, aged 33, was alleged to have kicked the officer twice in the head and also head-butted and spat at him and further attempted to head-butt another officer.

'Horrific attack'

A PSNI spokesman said: “The police officer was taken to hospital for treatment. We have arrested the male on suspicion of a number of offences, including, common assault, assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“This was a horrific attack which has left the officer both injured and badly shaken and our thoughts are with him as he recovers from what happened.

“Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”

The PSNI has urged any witness to come forward.