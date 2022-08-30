'He's a wonderful role model': How a tumble at summer camp changed an autistic boy's life

Taking a fall is an unpleasant but inevitable rite of passage in every youngster’s life, but for five-year-old Nathan O’Driscoll, a tumble in the summer of 2021 was a life-changing moment for the better.

Scooped up into the arms of bodybuilding champion, physical therapist, and Rainbow Club volunteer Niall Quinlan, Nathan felt a simpatico with the giant fellow.

Nathan is on the autism spectrum, and so is Niall.

And so began a friendship that has led to boundaries pushed, challenges met, and hopes exceeded for the Glanmire, Co Cork, youngster, whose parents had been warned Nathan would not develop like other children his age.

Nathan is now running, jumping and cycling since starting a physical therapy programme with Niall Quinlan in July 2021. Picture: Denis Minihane

Linda and Owen O’Driscoll can scarcely believe the changes in their boy since he met an older role model who is like him.

Linda said: “Nathan never crawled. He also had fluid in both ears and suffered from chronic ear infections.

"He had no balance because of the fluid in his ears and could not walk. He tried to navigate his way around the house with a combination of bum-shuffling and holding on to fixed objects. He was carried everywhere outside, or he was in a buggy.

“He had grommets inserted in March 2020. They made a huge difference to Nathan and by May 2020 he took his first steps outdoors holding my hand.

"It was such an emotional moment. As a result of this developmental delay, Nathan was so far behind his peers.

"It was so much harder for him. Nathan has been in the public and private system since he was 13 months. He was seen by physiotherapists, occupational therapists, paediatricians, hearing specialists and orthopaedic physicians constantly, numerous ENT specialists, public health nurses and area medical officers.

“He started in an early intervention unit in September 2020 where he was mixing with his peers but could not keep up with them in regard to walking. He could not climb, run, jump, hop, walk up or down stairs — all of the things a three-year-old can do with ease. Nathan had to concentrate so much on his balance, his foot placing to walk.

"He always looked at his feet when walking and would always want hold someone's hand for support. All this did not help him socially either as he had to put so much thought and consideration into his movements, he wasn't interacting with other children.”

Nathan started at the Rainbow Club in March 2020, before Covid-19 hit, returning that August.

The Rainbow Club is described as a “lifeline to families, children, young teens and adults living with autism... in coping with the world and challenges they face on a daily basis”.

Niall Quinlan was diagnosed on the autism spectrum at 38, and volunteered with the Rainbow Club because, in his own words, he "wanted to show people of all ages that challenges can be overcome, and life and differences are to be celebrated".

"If people are more focused on the difference they can make, rather than fixate on the differences people have, the possibilities are endless," Niall said.

In July 2021, Nathan’s life changed in Rainbow Club summer camp.

Linda said Nathan was very anxious attending as he was on his summer holidays from the early intervention unit and the change in routine really threw him, but collecting Nathan from summer camp one day, he came out in a man's arms.

“Nathan was smiling happily, rubbing this man's face. The guy introduced himself as Niall and told me he was a volunteer with Rainbow Club. He explained how Nathan had been upset over a fall and how Niall went to comfort him.

I knew driving away from Rainbow Club that day that Niall had made an impression on Nathan as he was waving goodbye to him. Which wouldn't have been something Nathan would do.”

Rainbow Club approached Linda the next day asking if she would like to speak to Niall regarding Nathan's walking.

“We organised to meet at the club that week. Nathan was all excited going to see Niall. The first session Niall examined Nathan and watched him walk, bend, sit down, get up, climb etc.

“Nathan began seeing Niall on a weekly basis. He worked hard each week to gain Nathan's trust. Never pushed him too far. When Nathan became overwhelmed, Niall would talk to him, reassure him. He had a unique way to bring Nathan around. He made sure Nathan never left without offering a high five and marvellous praise.

"As the weeks went on, we could plainly see the bond forming between Nathan and Niall. Nathan happily skipped into see Niall even though he knew 'the exercises' would hurt a little.

This was all because of the way Niall treated Nathan. He showed great empathy with Nathan. He made him laugh a lot. He knew how to coax Nathan around even when Nathan wasn't in the form to work and wanted to have fun.

"We remember the week Niall got the hip adjustment he had been trying to get. It was like, hey presto, Nathan walked with his foot pointing straight out. I cried with happiness."

Back at school in the Early Intervention ASD class at Scoil Chlochair Mhuire, Carrigtwohill, last September, Nathan's teacher and SNAs marvelled at the improvement in Nathan the first day back.

Nathan O'Driscoll, with his mother Linda (second left), Marie Crowley, class teacher, and Niall Quinlan, his physical therapist. Picture: Denis Minihane

"One of their goals from the previous year was to try to give Nathan more confidence so we would walk around the school without holding their hand. He wasn't looking to hold anyone's hand in September. When Niall called to the school, Nathan was bursting with excitement. He ran up the hallway when he saw him coming and jumped into his arms. This is not a typical reaction for Nathan.

"He brought Niall all around his classroom and showed him the different areas and his desk. Neither myself nor his dad have ever had this tour. Nathan's teacher Marie couldn't believe the bond and friendship they had. How well Niall knew Nathan and how well he got him to do his exercises. They know Nathan's form and what it takes to get him to cooperate, especially when it's something he doesn't exactly enjoy.

"That day when I collected Nathan from school, she spoke to me to tell me how it all went and they couldn't believe the genuine interest Niall has in Nathan's overall development, and how Nathan is with Niall."

As time went on, Niall started calling to Nathan's home.

"He would talk to Nathan and no matter what Niall made sure he kept his routine with Nathan. He made sure he was always a positive and certainty in Nathan's life. Someone Nathan could rely on and trust. He knows Niall is a safe place for him, someone other than myself and Owen. Myself and Owen have often rang Niall to get his perspective on things regarding Nathan.

Nathan O'Driscoll with his mother Linda: 'As a person on the spectrum, Niall gives us a great insight into Nathan's way of looking at things and his reaction to things.' Picture Denis Minihane

"As a person on the spectrum, Niall gives us a great insight into Nathan's way of looking at things and his reaction to things. He can relate to Nathan's feeling as it’s something Niall has personal experience with. Niall is also wonderful with our younger son Aaron, who is also on the autism spectrum. Aaron calls Niall 'the giant' and gets very excited when he is coming."

Looking at Nathan now, he is a different child, according to Linda and Owen.

He's running, jumping, hopping, cycling a bike, climbing. His confidence is high, his anxiety low. If Nathan's having a bad day, he often asks to speak to Niall and organise a video call.

"It's never any bother for Niall. They just chat and Nathan is calmer afterward. Niall not only has made a huge impact in Nathan's life but all of ours. He has helped give us a life we previously thought was impossible, as we can now do family activities and Nathan can partake fully.

"Niall also does all of this voluntarily. He says it’s his way of paying it forward in the hope someday someone will be able to do something similar for his son. He's a family friend now. We look at Niall and think he's a wonderful role model for our son. He shows Nathan that he can have the life he chooses.

"Choices and options. Not to be put in a box with your 'label'. He can get a job, have a successful career, have an education, drive a car, have friends, live independently, and have a family. Things that neurotypical people believe are not possible for people on the spectrum as they 'don't have feeling, don't understand, they are restricted in their ways or can't compromise' but that just shows their naivete.

"Niall has genuine interest and wants to help and see Nathan reach his full potential in life and we are very grateful Niall is part of our lives," Linda said.