Public sector pay talks conclude after 'difficult' overnight negotiations 

Public sector pay talks conclude after 'difficult' overnight negotiations 

Public sector pay talks resumed yesterday at the Workplace Relations Commission. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 08:12
Eimer McAuley, Paul Hosford and Liz Dunphy

Negotiations on a public sector pay deal have come to a close after marathon talks overnight. 

Union officials did not give much away leaving the Workplace Relations Commission this morning, but the process was described as "difficult." 

The talks previously stalled when union reps rejected a government offer of a 5% pay rise over two years. 

Unions had been pushing for an increase of at least 7%, which the Government argued its offer had amounted to because it would come on top of a 2% increase already given. That proposal would cost €1.2bn a year.

Provision for an improved pay deal is included in the €5.7bn budget package due to be announced in four weeks, which means that there will be an imperative for a swift conclusion.

Yesterday, one Government source said that a deal "will either happen in the coming days or not happen before the budget".

While Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath would not be drawn on the timeframe or figures involved, he told the Irish Examiner on Monday: "We have signalled the willingness to make a renewed offer that will take us to the limit of what we can do.

"I very much respect union leadership and worker representatives — they are looking for the best deal for their members and they at the same time recognise that I have a balance to find because the broad parameters of the budget have been agreed.

"The talks will be challenging — but a deal can be done."

Unions have previously said that while they will be flexible in the talks, a significant improvement in the Government’s pay proposal is needed to prevent industrial action ballots from going ahead next month.

They say the June offer had not reflected the reality of the cost-of-living crisis.

Read More

Surgeons unable to access operating theatres for up to a year due to support staff shortages

More in this section

Five rescued after 38ft cruiser ran aground in Scariff Bay Five rescued after 38ft cruiser ran aground in Scariff Bay
Digestive biscuits Tea associated with a lower risk of mortality, research suggests
Cork man accused of gagging woman with duct tape and assaulting her in laneway Cork man accused of gagging woman with duct tape and assaulting her in laneway
Two teenage boys, both aged 16, have died in a ‘tragic drowning incident’ after getting into difficulty in Lough Enagh, Co Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)

Two 16-year-old boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices