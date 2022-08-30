Two 16-year-old boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh

Two 16-year-old boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh
Two teenage boys, both aged 16, have died in a ‘tragic drowning incident’ after getting into difficulty in Lough Enagh, Co Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 03:05
Benjamin Cooper, PA

Two teenage boys, both aged 16, have died in a “tragic drowning incident” after getting into difficulty in Lough Enagh, Co Derry.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement, attributed to an Inspector Brogan, said officers were called shortly after 6.25pm on Monday to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene.

NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend the incident.

PSNI’s Inspector Brogan said: “One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”

More in this section

Digestive biscuits Tea associated with a lower risk of mortality, research suggests
Cork man accused of gagging woman with duct tape and assaulting her in laneway Cork man accused of gagging woman with duct tape and assaulting her in laneway
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Micheál Martin holds meeting to discuss energy security and price issues
Place: Northern Ireland
<p>Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched at 2.45pm. Picture: RNLI</p>

Five rescued after 38ft cruiser ran aground in Scariff Bay

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices