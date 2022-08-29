Military Police find suspected drugs at Cathal Brugha Barracks

Members of the Defence Forces on parade in Cathal Brugha Barracks in 2013. File Picture: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 18:40
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Military police are awaiting the result of forensic tests on a small quantity of suspected drugs recovered at a Dublin Army barracks.

The substance was found in accommodation in Cathal Brugha Barracks last Monday week in what is described as routine searches by Military Police.

It is understood the quantity was of a size that it would be considered to be for personal use.

While the substance is suspected to be an illegal drug, possibly cocaine, Military Police will have to wait for formal confirmation by Forensic Science Ireland before pursuing an official investigation and seeking to question any suspects.

A statement from the Defence Forces said: “On Monday, August 22, the Military Police conducted a routine search of barrack accommodation in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines. This is part of their routine duties.

A substance was found during this search and has been sent by the Military Police to Forensic Science Ireland, Garda HQ, for further analysis.” 

The Defence Forces said that it has carried out “very open and transparent” compulsory random drug testing (CRDT) since 2003.

“This is primarily because the unlawful possession, supply, or use, of a controlled drug is incompatible with membership of the Defence Forces,” it stated.

It said the Defence Forces is one of the only public-sector bodies to do this.

The Department of Defence and Defence Forces Annual Report 2021 said a total of 388 drug tests in 14 locations were conducted during 2021, with four positive results (1.8%).

Haulbowline-based naval service personnel test positive for illegal drugs

