Mother and baby home survivors have 'lost all trust' in Government after review shelved

Mother and baby home campaigners say all trust has broken down after it emerged the Government has shelved plans for an independent expert review of their testimony.

Campaigners and politicians are now calling on Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman to rethink the decision to scrap the review of testimony that was provided by 500 people to the Confidential Committee of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Commission member Professor Mary Daly sparked anger last year when she admitted the testimony of mothers and those born in institutions was not given the same weight as other information, as anything contained in the main report of the commission had to "meet robust legal standards of evidence".

While Mr O'Gorman announced his intention to appoint an international expert to re-examine the information provided to the confidential committee, which survivors say was not reflected in the final report, the Irish Examiner has revealed this plan never got further than draft stage.

Instead, the Department of Children is now working on a "new initiative" to allow people to tell their personal story or have the testimony of the confidential committee housed in a planned National Centre for Research and Remembrance in Dublin.

Reacting, Claire McGettrick of the Clann Project said:

The trust levels were already low, I mean virtually non-existent. But now it has just sunk to even further depths."

She said there had been no consultation with survivors in relation to the new mechanism and campaigners were unclear as to how this new process of gathering personal testimony would work or when it will be set up.

Ms McGettrick also cited a High Court case taken last year, during which the State acknowledged that the rights of eight former residents of mother and baby homes were breached by the failure to provide them with a draft copy of the report by the commission of investigation into the homes prior to its publication.

She said: "You can't admit that people's statutory rights were breached and then shelve a hugely important review, albeit a limited review, into the same process, you simply can't do that."

Labour spokesperson on children Seán Sherlock strongly criticised Government over the scrapping of the independent review and said the voices of survivors must be heard.

“It is appalling that the Government can dismiss the concerns raised in the testimonies recorded by mother and baby home survivors. This issue would not have arisen if people felt their narratives, stories and histories were adequately and properly reflected in the report," he said.

Mr Sherlock said Mr O'Gorman now has a "responsibility" to ensure the report is independently verified and reviewed.

"Anything less from this Government is shameful," he said.

The National Women's Council also called on the Government to clarify why it has abandoned plans to re-examine testimony given to the confidential committee.