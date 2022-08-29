2,250 fish found dead in Donegal river

An investigation is under way after more than 2,250 fish were found dead in a Donegal river. Picture: Inland Fisheries Ireland/PA

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 15:46
Michelle Devane, PA

An investigation is under way after more than 2,250 brown trout and Atlantic salmon were found dead in a river in Co Donegal.

The State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitat said the major fish kill incident happened in the Glenagannon River in Inishowen.

Inland Fisheries Ireland was alerted to the fish kill by a member of the public via its 24-hour confidential hotline number on Friday.

It has confirmed that more than 2,250 juvenile brown trout and Atlantic salmon were killed.

The fish kill covered about four kilometres of the river and comprised several year classes of fish.

Inland Fisheries Ireland said it is following a “definite line of inquiry” to determine the cause, which may result in legal proceedings being initiated. 

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s director of the north-western river basin district Milton Matthews thanked the person who alerted them promptly about the incident.

“This enabled our environmental team in Letterkenny to instigate our investigations without delay,” he said.

“This can be critical in identifying and confirming the underlying cause of fish kill incidents such as this one on the Glenagannon River.” 

To report fish kills or water pollution, members of the public are asked to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 24-hour hotline on 0818-34 74-24.

