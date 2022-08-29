Temple Street postpones complex spinal surgeries for three children

Temple Street postpones complex spinal surgeries for three children

 Scoliosis operations for children which were scheduled to take place over the next three weeks at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin have been cancelled pending a review. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 13:00
Niamh Griffin and Eimer McAuley

Children with scoliosis and some with spina bifida have had their operations postponed at Temple Street hospital as staff are struggling to cope with an increased workload. 

The operations, which were scheduled to take place over the next three weeks, were cancelled pending a review. 

The hospital has said that the operations were postponed due to the increase of pressure and workload on staff. 

Children’s Health Ireland said on Monday that three complex surgeries have been postponed at CHI at Temple Street for the next three weeks.

However, a spokeswoman said: “All other spinal surgeries will continue during this time.”

This follows serious concerns raised that a wider number of patients could be affected including children waiting on other spinal treatments.

She added: “This decision was made collaboratively by clinical staff and management for a number of reasons. We are sincerely sorry to those families and patients affected.”

She pointed to the impact of carrying out a higher number of these surgeries in recent months, following a funding boost, saying this led to pressures on beds, theatre capacity and staff.

So far this year 28 spinal fusions have taken place at the hospital.

“As of 28 August, Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street has undertaken the same number of spinal fusions year to date as were completed for the full year of 2021,” she said.

“We have 13 patients on this complex wait list remaining, with 31 spinal fusions on a waiting list. This is an important distinction.” 

The hospital expects that by the end of this year no patient will be waiting longer than four months for spinal surgery, if that is the clinically appropriate decision.

The co-founder of the Scoliosis Advocacy Network, Claire Cahill, has said that parents of children with scoliosis are hoping that the system will deliver. 

Speaking on RTÉ radio, she said that funding alone is not a sufficient solution to the delays being experienced. 

There is a small specialised set of medical personnel who had the skills to carry out the complex surgery, she said. It is the same surgeons who were doing the surgery (in different hospitals) so the capacity was very limited which was leading to the lengthening backlog.

"The surgeons can not serve the entire sector, more consultants are needed," she said. 

The waiting list in September 2021 was 187, in August 2022 it was 258.

Read More

Irish Greyhounds head Stateside amid drop in European demand

More in this section

Electric Picnic festival 2016 Last of summer sun to be followed by downpour for Electric Picnic weekend
Galway University spider venom research False widow spider up to 230 times more venomous than native species
House fire in Dublin Man seriously injured in fire at Dublin house
Health
<p>Hospital waiting lists have now reached over 907,000 across all specialities, including over 100,000 children waiting to be seen, the IHCA said.</p>

Consultants hear it could take 15 years to clear current waiting lists

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices