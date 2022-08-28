New Netflix romcom to film in Dublin and Wicklow

New Netflix romcom to film in Dublin and Wicklow

Tom Everett Scott and Jedidiah Goodacre in 'Finding You', which was filmed in Ireland last year. File picture

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 20:30
Sarah Slater

A new Netflix romantic comedy series is to be filmed in Dublin and Wicklow next month.

Mystery surrounds who will star and the plot of the Irish Wish romcom, but a female body double for the person who fills the lead role is being sought by casting teams from MovieExtras.ie.

The filming will take place for five weeks from September 5 to October 14 and the hired person will be a full-time camera body double.

A casting team spokesperson said: “We are currently involved in a very exciting project. A comcom called Irish Wish shooting in Dublin and Wicklow.

“Applicants will need to be residing in Dublin and available Monday to Friday (over the filming period). Acting experience is an advantage as the role requires scenes with main cast members. Women aged 18 years plus, who are 5’4 in height who are a dress size six to eight.

“(Those who are interested) must be willing to have their hair dyed red for the role if selected”.

Last year another romcom, Finding You, was filmed here. Written and directed by Brian Baugh, the film stars Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Judith Hoag, with Tom Everett Scott and Academy Award winner Vanessa Redgrave.

It was shot exclusively in Ireland, in and around Dublin, Clare, Offaly, and Kildare.

Another major Netflix series is also currently being filmed in Dublin, Wicklow, and Cork. The comedy-thriller series is being produced by former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

The series is called Bodkin and is the presidential family's first work on a fictional project.

The series is being produced by the Obamas' company, Higher Ground, which has signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon.

The series features a big name cast including Young Offenders actor Chris Walley and Intermission actor David Wilmot.

Comedian Will Forte, Robyn Cara, and Siobhan Cullen will also appear in the seven-episode series.

Read More

Barack and Michelle Obama to produce new Netflix series in West Cork

More in this section

Girl, 7, with rare skin disease stars in book explaining disorder to classmates Girl, 7, with rare skin disease stars in book explaining disorder to classmates
Carrickfergus Marina - County Antrim, Northern Ireland Pensioner dies after boat capsizes off Carrickfergus coast
Coronavirus - Thu Mar 25, 2021 AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources
Netflix
House fire in Dublin

Man seriously injured in fire at Dublin house

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices