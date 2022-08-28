New Netflix romcom to film in Dublin and Wicklow

A new Netflix romantic comedy series is to be filmed in Dublin and Wicklow next month.

Mystery surrounds who will star and the plot of the Irish Wish romcom, but a female body double for the person who fills the lead role is being sought by casting teams from MovieExtras.ie.

The filming will take place for five weeks from September 5 to October 14 and the hired person will be a full-time camera body double.

A casting team spokesperson said: “We are currently involved in a very exciting project. A comcom called Irish Wish shooting in Dublin and Wicklow.

“Applicants will need to be residing in Dublin and available Monday to Friday (over the filming period). Acting experience is an advantage as the role requires scenes with main cast members. Women aged 18 years plus, who are 5’4 in height who are a dress size six to eight.

“(Those who are interested) must be willing to have their hair dyed red for the role if selected”.

Last year another romcom, Finding You, was filmed here. Written and directed by Brian Baugh, the film stars Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Judith Hoag, with Tom Everett Scott and Academy Award winner Vanessa Redgrave.

It was shot exclusively in Ireland, in and around Dublin, Clare, Offaly, and Kildare.

Another major Netflix series is also currently being filmed in Dublin, Wicklow, and Cork. The comedy-thriller series is being produced by former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

The series is called Bodkin and is the presidential family's first work on a fictional project.

The series is being produced by the Obamas' company, Higher Ground, which has signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon.

The series features a big name cast including Young Offenders actor Chris Walley and Intermission actor David Wilmot.

Comedian Will Forte, Robyn Cara, and Siobhan Cullen will also appear in the seven-episode series.