Two in hospital, one with serious injuries, following Meath collision 

A man is being treated for serious injuries following a collision in Co Meath.
The single-car collision occurred just before 2am on Saturday in the Bunboggan area of Athboy.
The passenger of the car was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the car, a man, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí said the road is currently closed in order for a technical examination to be conducted. Local diversions are in place.
Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.