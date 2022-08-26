Gardaí searching for man missing from Dublin who may be driving black car 

Gardaí searching for man missing from Dublin who may be driving black car 

Michael has been missing since August 24.

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 22:45
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in locating the whereabouts of a 47-year-old man who is missing from Cherrywood in Dublin since Wednesday, August 24. 

Michael Leonard is described as being approximately six feet in height with a slim build, blue eyes, and tight brown hair. It is not known what he was last wearing. 

Gardaí have said that Michael may be driving a black Toyota Avensis car. 

A garda spokesperson is appealing for information on Michael's location: 

"Anyone with any information on Michael's whereabouts are asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 6665200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station," they said. 

Read More

Warnings of more to come after 'unprecedented' SSE Airtricity price hike 

More in this section

Consumers struggle to understand energy bills Warnings of more to come after 'unprecedented' SSE Airtricity price hike 
Woman in her 80s dies in Midleton crash Woman in her 80s dies in Midleton crash
American football comes to Dublin Taoiseach greets US marching band ahead of American football clash in Dublin
Britain's electricity supply

Energy regulator and Eirgrid row over security of supply system which is 'not fit for purpose'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices