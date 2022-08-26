Gardaí searching for man missing from Dublin who may be driving black car 

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in locating the whereabouts of a 47-year-old man who is missing from Cherrywood in Dublin since Wednesday, August 24.
Michael Leonard is described as being approximately six feet in height with a slim build, blue eyes, and tight brown hair. It is not known what he was last wearing.
Gardaí have said that Michael may be driving a black Toyota Avensis car.
A garda spokesperson is appealing for information on Michael's location:
"Anyone with any information on Michael's whereabouts are asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 6665200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station," they said.