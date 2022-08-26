Woman in her 80s dies in Midleton crash

Woman in her 80s dies in Midleton crash

Gardaí have closed the road where the crash occured. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 15:44
Eimer McAuley

A woman in her 80s has died in a car crash in Midleton, Co Cork. 

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, which occurred at 10.30am this morning on St Mary's Road, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the sole driver of her car, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash. 

The woman's body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. 

Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local Coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash: 

"Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them. Anyone with information can contact Midleton Garda Station 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station."

