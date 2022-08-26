Focus Ireland calls for immediate action amid record levels of homelessness 

Focus Ireland calls for immediate action amid record levels of homelessness 

Speaking on air, Mr Allen said: “The circumstances are much worse than the numbers we are seeing.”

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 13:45
Vivienne Clarke

Mike Allen, the director of advocacy with homeless charity Focus Ireland, has warned that immediate action needs to be taken to address the dramatic increase in homeless figures.

Mr Allen told RTÉ radio’s News at One that it was "with heavy heart" he was reporting that numbers are going up. 

He stated that there has been a 30 percent increase in homeless figures since May of 2021 when the figures were at their lowest in five years.

Local authorities had encouraged people to stay with families and friends so the real figures were probably much higher, he added.

Speaking on air, Mr Allen said: “The circumstances are much worse than the numbers we are seeing.” 

Director Of Advocacy Mike Allen said  "with heavy heart" he was reporting that homeless numbers are going up. 
Director Of Advocacy Mike Allen said  "with heavy heart" he was reporting that homeless numbers are going up. 

However, he claims the solution doesn't lie with the private sector in the long run, and landlords are not the “baddies”.

Instead, he said there's a need for more public housing with the alarming number of notices of termination of tenancy so far this year an "early warning system". 

The alarm system is flashing red and it was time for the Government to put together measures to address this crisis, he said.

He also urged for the introduction of any incentives that could keep landlords in the market, saying that there hasn't been enough imagination in tackling the issue seriously. 

Such incentives could include tax breaks to encourage landlords to stay in the market, he said, explaining how if they sold with tenants in situ they could avoid paying Capital Gains Tax and Local Authorities could purchase properties where there were vulnerable tenants.

“Now is absolutely the time to do something," he said.

Measures should be included in the forthcoming Budget to address the scale of the problem coming down the track, he stated. 

"Any actions needed to be stronger and more targeted to get landlords to stay in the market until such time as there was reform of the sector."

The focus needs to be immediate, he furthered.

“We’re not in a position to wait for houses to be built.”

More in this section

Government wants year-round water quality research for sea swimmers  Government wants year-round water quality research for sea swimmers 
PSNI concerned for missing man thought to be heading for border PSNI concerned for missing man thought to be heading for border
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Officers will not charge Limerick hurlers in Garda corruption probe
<p>SSE Airtricity pinned the blame for the hikes on the “continued volatility across global energy markets and ongoing market uncertainty”.</p>

SSE Airtricity announce huge price rises for its electricity and gas customers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices