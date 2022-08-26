Officers will not charge Limerick hurlers in Garda corruption probe

Members of the Limerick senior hurling panel who were interviewed by gardaí have been informed that no charges will be brought against them, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The hurlers were among a number of high-profile sportspeople who were interviewed in 2019 in connection with an investigation into processing fixed charge notices for motoring offences. Most of the interviews were conducted under caution, which is the process used when the interviewee may be liable to be charged with an offence.

Apart from the hurlers, figures from the world of rugby and Gaelic football were also interviewed in the investigation, which was conducted by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation. A number of gardaí who featured in the investigation, including a senior officer who was interviewed in his solicitor’s office in Limerick city, have also been informed in recent days that the DPP has decided against charging them with any offences.

The investigation was focused on whether senior or ranking gardaí had been approached with requests to 'square' a fixed charge notice. At the time, most of those who were interviewed also had their phones examined.

The investigation came to light in the Autumn of 2019 and there were reports that there was "shock" within the Limerick hurling camp and the county’s GAA structure in general at the development. The Irish Examiner is aware that the parents of one player were approached in their home by members of the NBCI at one stage of the investigation.

In August last year, on one day, 13 gardaí were interviewed in the investigation. It is understood that all of these officers, who were of junior rank, claimed that a senior officer had approached them to 'square' speeding tickets. The senior officer was also interviewed at the time and none of these garda members are now expected to face charges.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said that “as this is an ongoing criminal investigation, An Garda Siochana cannot make any comment either in general or on specific aspects”.

Four serving gardaí and one retired member were charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice as part of the wider probe into the cancellation of fixed charge notices.