Gardaí investigate alleged assault in Tralee park within hours of Rachel Duffy's visit 

A section of the park was cordoned off around midday. Photo: Damien Storan.

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 20:15
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí have cordoned off a section of Tralee town park to investigate an alleged assault that took place earlier today, hours after the newly crowned Rose of Tralee visited the park to celebrate her win. 

The nature of the alleged assault has not been identified, but Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing. 

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Wednesday 24 August, in Tralee Town Park, Tralee.

"Investigations are ongoing into this matter. No further information is available at this time," a garda spokesperson said. 

The area of the park was cordoned off at lunchtime today to allow a forensic examination to take place. 

Hours earlier, Rachel Duffy, the newly crowned rose of Tralee visited the park to celebrate her win at the Rose wall. 

More to follow...

