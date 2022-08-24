Ireland sees rise in monkeypox cases as number in hospital remain low

Ireland sees rise in monkeypox cases as number in hospital remain low

Across Europe up to Monday there were 16,750 monkeypox cases.

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 18:28
Niamh Griffin

The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Ireland has risen, although numbers here continue to remain lower than in most European countries.

Last week, another 14 cases were reported to the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre data, bringing the total now to 126. Hospital numbers linked to the virus remain low, with no new admissions reported. 

So far, 11 men have been hospitalised since the start of the outbreak, including two admitted for isolation only. All of the infections here have happened among men, with a median age of 36.

“Sexual orientation is known for 90, all of whom self-identify gbMSM (gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men),” the data shows.

Across Europe up to Monday there were 16,750 cases reported, an update from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows.

The worst affected countries are Spain (6,119), Germany (3,295) and France (2,889). The deaths of two people in Spain last month have been linked to the virus. Latvia has identified just four cases, as have Cyrus and Bulgaria, the ECDC said.

Cases also continue to rise across the UK, with 3,207 cases reported in total up to Tuesday. This includes 27 in Northern Ireland, the UK Health Security Agency said.

Between 2018 and 2021, there were just seven cases of monkeypox in Britain, they said.

Read More

Supplies of monkeypox vaccine 'limited', warns WHO

More in this section

Charity in 'uphill' bid to raise funds to help more than 400 children  Charity in 'uphill' bid to raise funds to help more than 400 children 
Dublin Airport's new North Runway begins operations First flight takes off from new €320m Dublin Airport runway
Farmer, 70s, killed after tractor overturns in Offaly Farmer, 70s, killed after tractor overturns in Offaly
MonkeypoxOrganisation: Health Protection and Surveillance Centre
Ireland sees rise in monkeypox cases as number in hospital remain low

Robert Troy asked housing minister to support landlords seeking to evict tenants during pandemic 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices