Farmer, 70s, killed after tractor overturns in Offaly

An investigation is underway following a fatal workplace accident in Co Offaly this morning.
A man, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured when a tractor overturned on private farmland in the Tinamuck area of Clara.
He was discovered shortly before 5am this morning.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by investigating Gardaí.
The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.
Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Tinamuck area between 5pm on Tuesday, August 23 and 5am this morning to contact them.
Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.