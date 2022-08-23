Supplies of monkeypox vaccine 'limited', warns WHO

Supplies of monkeypox vaccine 'limited', warns WHO

The WHO has estimated that 10m vaccine doses are needed to curtail the monkeypox outbreak, but just 1.5m vials are available globally.

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 19:30
Niamh Griffin

Supplies of a vaccine to prevent monkeypox are “limited” as an analysis shows just 1.5m vials are available globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

More than 40,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported to the WHO to date, which includes 113 cases in Ireland.

“Vaccines are an additional, supplementary tool,” said the WHO’s regional director in the Mediterranean, Ahmed Al-Mandhari.

“As of now, vaccine supplies are limited, and we still do not know to what extent the vaccine works.” 

Worldwide, there are only an estimated 1.5m vials of a vaccine, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, either administered or currently available in the 10 worst-affected countries, according to a Reuters analysis, published on Tuesday.

These 10 countries account for almost 90% of cases, but most of the doses are in America, the news agency found.

The WHO has previously estimated that 10m doses are needed to curtail the outbreak.

In addition to vaccines, the WHO called for more risk-awareness campaigns.

“Information is a powerful tool: those most at risk need to have information on how to protect themselves and others,” said Dr Al-Mandhari.

Every effort must be made to control human-to-human spread of monkeypox through early case finding and diagnosis, isolation, and contact tracing.” 

Up to the weekend, an additional 993 monkeypox cases were identified across Europe, bringing the total to 16,162 cases from 29 countries, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Among these, two people have died, and there have been “a few severe cases” including people who developed encephalitis or inflammation of the brain.

“Early diagnosis, isolation, effective contact tracing, and vaccination strategies are key for the effective control of this outbreak,” said the ECDC.

It also advised that a mass vaccination programme is not required, instead advising health authorities to target support for affected communities.

Following one report from France of possible human-to-dog transmission as a household contact, the ECDC has advised infected people to avoid contact with animals.

The HSE last week announced the start of a vaccination programme. However, it said current supplies only allow for 10% of the estimated 6,000 at-risk people to get vaccinated in this opening round.

Some 600 people are being contacted by health services; however, advocates for the gbMSM (gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men) communities have urged greater investment in vaccine stocks.

Read More

Alison O’Connor: The prison manager who helped confine Covid jail deaths to just one

More in this section

Londonderry police attack Police car damaged in attack by up to 10 people throwing stones and bricks in NI
Mother of woman killed by brother in Finglas shooting breaks down at inquest Mother of woman killed by brother in Finglas shooting breaks down at inquest
Funeral of Brandon Thomas Byrne Funeral of toddler struck by Jeep takes place in Dublin
MonkeypoxVaccineOrganisation: WHO
<p>Molly Martens Corbett, 33, enters the Davidson County Courthouse in Lexington, North Carolina, USA, on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 for the final day of the Jason Corbett murder trial. She and her father, Thomas Martens, 67, a former FBI agent, were convicted of second-degree murder. Corbett, a native of Ireland who lived in Davidson County, was bludgeoned to death on August 2nd, 2015. Photo by Jerry Wolford.</p>

Molly and Thomas Martens' trial date may be confirmed next month

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices