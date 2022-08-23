Government knew of energy supply issues, 'they just hoped it would go away', says former ESB head

The former head of ESB international has expressed surprise at claims that the Government was unaware of Ireland's energy capacity situation.

Speaking this morning, Don Moore said that “everyone” in Government knew of the problem, “they just hoped it would go away.”

He said current situation had nothing to do with the war in Ukraine, and it was a crisis that had been highlighted in October last year, months before the war.

Having back-up energy capacity was the prudent thing to do, he said. Most big industry energy users have backup generators, including the data centres, which were for use in emergency situations.

Mr Moore also said the situation had not been planned for properly.

"Eirgrid and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) both reported to the Department of Energy so they had shared this information about capacity," he said.

According to Mr Moore, Eirgrid had warned of this impending problem in a report back in 2017, and the information was on their website for everybody to read.

"The Taoiseach should not have been surprised at this situation," he told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

On the same programme, Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley acknowledged that the information had been available, but if it was not highlighted or brought to attention, it was difficult to act on.

Mr Moore said that it was up to the relevant Minister to share the information across Government. He said Department of Environment, Climate and Communications had commissioned its own report on energy security some years ago which had yet to be published.

Senator Dooley agreed that it would be very helpful if the report was published.

Mr Moore said that when data centres, especially those based in Dublin, were being given licences it should have been a requirement that they use gas for their back up generators.

“That could have been part of the granting of their licences," he said.

Mr Moore said that “time is ticking on" and that there had been a history of “complete inaction”, a lack of planning.

He called for immediate measures to start building energy storage. Otherwise, he said there would be problems every winter.

Lastly, Mr Moore called for clarification on the granting of licences for gas exploration while domestic electricity users should be asked to reduce use at peak times.

CRU blamed for not anticipating shortages

Earlier, Economist John Fitzgerald blamed the CRU for failing to forecast energy capacity shortages.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Fitzgerald also said the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) had continued to “sell” data centres when the energy capacity wasn’t there.

He said there was now a need to look at the energy market structure for the future.

However, he warned that neither the Government nor the energy regulator i

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher criticised the CRU for failing to keep the Government informed “of the situation.” Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

n the Republic could make unilateral decisions because of the north-south energy grid. He said he did not anticipate the all-island grid being divided.

The CRU's failure to anticipate capacity issues meant it was at fault, he said.

Later in the interview, Mr Fitzgerald said the Government needed to encourage different ways to guide the public in their energy use, such as public announcements after the main evening news indicating when was a good time to use appliances.

Mr Fitzgerald's remarks echoed those of Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, who also criticised the energy regulator for failing to keep the Government informed “of the situation.”

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Kelleher said that the the uncertainty about energy supply could not continue, and that there needed to be back up for supply.

He said he agreed that the liquid gas storage facility on the Shannon estuary should go ahead to provide gas for energy generation in the event of a shortage.

"Relying on the wind to blow all the time was not the way to run a modern economy," he said.

Mr Kelleher said that if the current situation continued there would be "amber alert after amber alert."

The Ireland South MEP warned of the risk to Ireland’s reputation internationally if our energy situation was not rectified. He also agreed with a call from ISME for a windfall tax on energy providers who made large profits.

“We can’t have energy companies profiting on the back of families and businesses. There is excessive profiteering,” he said.