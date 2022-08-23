Woman, 94, held hostage in aggravated burglary

Woman, 94, held hostage in aggravated burglary
Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 08:18
Steven Heaney

A 94-year-old woman and her two sons were held hostage by a gang during a burglary of their home and business.

Gardaí in Roscommon have issued an appeal for information on the aggravated burglary which took place in the early hours on Monday morning.

The incident took place when a gang of up to six masked men broke into a business premises in Ballintubber at approximately 1am. It is understood the gang was armed with screwdrivers and other objects.

Those who were inside the property at the time - a 94-year-old woman and her two sons - were held hostage in one room, while the house was ransacked by some of the men.

It's understood the house is attached to a family business.

One of the woman's sons, a man in his 60s, was assaulted during the incident. His injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

Thereafter, the masked men left the scene with a sum of cash, though the exact amount has not been disclosed.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that an investigation into the matter is now underway.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in the vicinity of Ashpark, Ballintober between 10 pm on Sunday night, August 21, and 1am on Monday, August 22 is asked to contact investigating gardaí," the spokesperson said.

"Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."

