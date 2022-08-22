Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 19:10
Rebecca Black, PA

A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone after escaping from its enclosure.

Searches are under way for the wallaby, which was reported missing on Sunday from the Glenpark Estate close to Omagh.

It reportedly leapt over a fence at about 3pm on Sunday, and was last sighted on the Gortin Road that evening.

Glenpark Estate owner Richard Beattie said members of the public should not approach the wallaby if they see it, but report their sighting.

He pointed out the wallaby was out of its enclosure and in an area that would be strange to it, but stressed they are quiet animals.

“Just stay back, phone through to Glenpark and we will rescue the animal,” he told the BBC.

Any sightings should be reported to Mr Beattie on 07984 694616.

