Campbell accuses O’Neill of causing new generation to ‘romanticise’ Troubles

Campbell accuses O’Neill of causing new generation to ‘romanticise’ Troubles

Gregory Campbell of the Democratic Unionist Party. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 17:33
Cate McCurry, PA

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell has claimed Michelle O’Neill’s leadership has caused a new generation to grow up to “romanticise the campaign of shooting and bombing”.

The MP made the comments after a LucidTalk poll showed that nearly seven in 10 nationalist voters agreed with comments by Sinn Féin vice president Ms O’Neill that there was “no alterative” to IRA violence during Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The opinion poll, published by the Belfast Telegraph, found that 69% of respondents from the nationalist and republican community believe “violent resistance to British rule during the Troubles” was the only option.

Ms O’Neill has been strongly criticised by unionists and some victims’ groups for her comments on the past.

Michelle O’Neill has been criticised for claiming there was ‘no alterative’ to IRA violence during the Northern Ireland’s troubled past (Sinn Fein/PA)

The poll found that almost 75% of people who were surveyed aged between 18 and 44 agreed with Ms O’Neill.

“It is deeply worrying that because of Michelle O’Neill’s leadership where she frequently celebrates a range of PIRA (Provisional Irish Republican Army) terrorists, a new generation have grown to romanticise the campaign of shooting and bombing,” Mr Campbell said.

He said the younger generation needs to know there is “no justification” for paramilitary murders.

“There was and always is an alternative to violence,” Mr Campbell added.

“There was and always is an alternative to killing your neighbours with bombs and bullets. The alternative was and is not to kill but rather use purely peaceful and democratic means.

“I grew up in the same city as Martin McGuinness at the same time. My house was no better than his.

“I had similar employment struggles as my Protestant and Catholic neighbours. I did not resort to guns and bombs. Neither did many of my Catholic and Protestant neighbours.

“The killing of innocent men, women and children, whatever the cause, can never be justified.

“I don’t believe that 70% of nationalists would defend the PIRA.

“How could anyone in their right mind defend the so-called disappeared such as Jean McConville, or the Claudy bomb in my constituency, or the Teebane massacre, the La Mon firebomb, the Enniskillen bomb or the attempt to murder Nigel and Diane Dodds in the RVH children’s hospital.

“Republican terrorists were responsible for more than half of all deaths in the Troubles. I refuse to accept there were any ‘legitimate targets’ for paramilitaries in the Troubles.”

Read More

Liz Truss claims she would get Northern Ireland devolution working if made British PM

More in this section

Irish Budget Taoiseach says Robert Troy has ‘cleared the air’ in resolving declaration errors
Thomas O'Halloran death Irish community in London gathers in tribute to stabbed busker Thomas O’Halloran
File Ben Dunne says he wont reopen his gyms untill Covid 19 is over. End Tycoon Ben Dunne selling art collection featuring high-profile Lavery painting
pollPlace: Northern Ireland
Campbell accuses O’Neill of causing new generation to ‘romanticise’ Troubles

Gardaí appeal for information after body pulled from Dublin canal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices