Man seriously injured after assault in Temple Bar Square

A man has been left seriously injured after an assault by a number of men in Dublin's Temple Bar Square.
The man, aged in his 40s, was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James' Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.
The incident occurred at around 9.50pm on Friday. Gardaí attended after getting reports that one man had been assaulted by a group of men on Fownes Street Lower.
They are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which is believed to have begun in a fast food outlet in Temple Bar Square before moving to the Fownes Street area.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí from Pearse Street are asking for anyone who has information or footage of this incident, which is believed to have begun in a fast food outlet in Temple Bar Square before moving to the Fownes Street areas between 9.30pm and 10pm, to contact them."
"Anyone with information can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station," they added.