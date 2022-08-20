Explosion in car was gas canister as man remains in hospital, Belfast police confirm

A suspected explosion inside a car in south Belfast was a gas canister in the vehicle, as police ruled out criminal activity.
A man was rushed to hospital following the incident in the Newton Park area of south Belfast on Friday night, the PSNI said.
The man remains in hospital and is receiving treatment for facial injuries.
A number of homes were evacuated and surrounding roads were shut but police have since re-opened all roads.
Inspector McCourt said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.”